Amber Carrington Lewis

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Amber Carrington Lewis will take the stage on Friday, March 20 at 8:30 p.m. for a night of live music and excellent entertainment!

Call 423-708-8505 to make reservations. There is no cover charge, but tips for the artist are always appreciated.

