Zech Dallas will take the Puckett's stage on Saturday, March 28 at 8:30 p.m. for a night of live music!
Call 423-708-8505 to make reservations. There is no cover charge, but tips for the artist are always appreciated.
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
