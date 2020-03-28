Zech Dallas

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Zech Dallas will take the Puckett's stage on Saturday, March 28 at 8:30 p.m. for a night of live music!

Call 423-708-8505 to make reservations. There is no cover charge, but tips for the artist are always appreciated.

Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
4237088505
