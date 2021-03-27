Live Sculpting Demo with Bob Fazio

Local sculptor, potter & painter, Bob Fazio will be sculpting live in the gallery this Saturday, 3/27 from 1-5pm completing his latest series, "Americans Go On Vacation After Covid Shutdown".

His figures are sculpted from wheel-thrown forms of white stoneware blended with porcelain clay. A female figure on an inner tube, in fresh clay, will be completed in the window for guests to observe, interact and learn about Bob's process and techniques. Later the entire series will be fired and finished from his home studio.

Mask up, stop in, meet or reconnect with Bob, explore something new with Bob and what's new from our 20 local artists within the gallery. See you Saturday!

Bob's Bio:

From 1980 to 2008 Bob Fazio taught studio art to young people at Baylor School (a co-educational college-prep school in Chattanooga, TN) where they learned to draw, compose visual information, and see their world in a new way.

A native of New Jersey, but a long-time resident of Chattanooga, Bob also taught at Notre Dame High School, University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, and The Hunter Museum. His specialty is in the field of ceramic clay sculpture and pottery production, but he taught all levels of drawing and color theory as well.

Bob has always believed that all humans have a natural ability to be creative and as an art instructor, he focused on channeling and forming that creative potential.

He is retired from formal education today but continues to share his creativity through gardening and cooking classes with his wife, Beverly Diane Boyd.

They have 3 adult children and five grandchildren. His experiences and drive to share fuel his unrestrained imagination and his latest studio works.