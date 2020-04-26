Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan

to Google Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan - 2020-04-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan - 2020-04-26 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan - 2020-04-26 15:00:00 iCalendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan - 2020-04-26 15:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Family Friendly Dance Party w/ The Milliondollaman (Keenan Daniels) Sunday (4/26) @ 3pm EST.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1060273104345918/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Venmo - @TheMillionDollaMan

Cash App - $TheMillionDollaMan

Meet The Milliondollaman | www.milliondollaman.com

Keenan Daniels, the MOST electrifying man in DJ entertainment!

With an unmistakable style and unforgettable personality, his domination of the sound system will have you off your seat and on the floor all night long. No matter the event or venue, He will keep the entire crowd engaged and entertained the whole evening! He has undoubtedly earned the self-proclaimed title “The most electrifying man in DJ Entertainment!”

The MillionDollaMan is a universal and inclusive DJ with a million dollar persona. He's a Host, DJ, Choreographer – whatever it takes to make your event one that your guest will never forget! He caters to a wide range of audiences: every age, every culture and every race will enjoy any event that the The Milliondollaman is apart of!

As CEO & Owner of KD Productions, Keenan is more than just a DJ, he’s an entertainer that believes in excellence in execution! He is a true family man of faith, integrity and charm. He's well respected by his peers in the Business of Weddings, Parties and in the Event Coordinator community. He resides in Chattanooga Tennessee with his beautiful wife Alexis and 3 kids Kenedi, Kingston and Keegan.

Follow him on Instagram: @themilliondollaman

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan - 2020-04-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan - 2020-04-26 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan - 2020-04-26 15:00:00 iCalendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dance Party w/ Keenan - 2020-04-26 15:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Monday

April 20, 2020

Tuesday

April 21, 2020

Wednesday

April 22, 2020

Thursday

April 23, 2020

Friday

April 24, 2020

Saturday

April 25, 2020

Sunday

April 26, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse