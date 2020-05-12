Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Dancing w/ Devante

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Learn to dance w/ Devante Williams on Tuesday (5/12) @ 2pm EST.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/469258227170526/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Venmo - @BossBartender

PayPal - PayPal.me/dwdanceacademy

CashApp - $DWDAempire

Meet Devante:

E. Devante Williams is a professional choreographer and dance instructor from Chattanooga, TN. He is the owner of D. Williams Dance Academy, choreographer for Onstage Dance Company (from LifeTime’s newest TV show DanceTwins airing fall 2020), and a hip-hop instructor for various schools around Chattanooga. He has trained with many schools and studios in the art of dance & performance such as: The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, and more. Throughout Mr. Williams’ teaching career, he has had the opportunity to choreograph many

musicals (Dreamgirls, Tarzan the Musical, The Color Purple, High School Musical, Beauty and the Beast, etc), choreograph for dozens of artists/groups, and choreograph countless first place routines for competitive dancers. He focuses on teaching innovative and energetic choreography with an emphasis in precision, articulation, and emotion!

Info

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
