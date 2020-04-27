Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John

to Google Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John - 2020-04-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John - 2020-04-27 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John - 2020-04-27 14:00:00 iCalendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John - 2020-04-27 14:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John Meyers 

John Meyers grew up playing drums and percussion in his hometown of New Orleans, and moved to Murfreesboro, TN to study studio recording at Middle Tennessee State University. He graduated in 2012 and began working in Nashville as an audio/monitor engineer and stage builder. He crossed paths with TwentyOne Pilots in 2014, and went on the be their drum tech and playback engineer just before the critically-acclaimed Blurryface album dropped. In the past five years, he has been Josh Dun's instrument technician, specializing in drums, percussion, and hybrid kits.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/259935468471038/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John - 2020-04-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John - 2020-04-27 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John - 2020-04-27 14:00:00 iCalendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Drum Tuning w/ "Father" John - 2020-04-27 14:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

April 25, 2020

Sunday

April 26, 2020

Monday

April 27, 2020

Tuesday

April 28, 2020

Wednesday

April 29, 2020

Thursday

April 30, 2020

Friday

May 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse