Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Guitar Lesson w/ TJ

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream featuring a Guitar Lesson with TJ Maher on Monday (4/20) @ 2pm ET.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/749707005559879/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar: Venmo - @ghosttownremedy

Meet TJ:

TJ Maher is a Nashville-based guitarist who plays for local Power Pop/Punk band Ghost Town Remedy as well as youtube Acoustic/Pop artist Megan Davies (who has over 224 million views and 1.45 million YouTube subscribers). TJ graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA in 2016 with a Bachelor’s in Music Production and Recording Technology and a minor in Jazz Guitar performance.

Follow him on Instagram:

@ghosttownremedy

@maheraudio

