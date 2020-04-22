Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only - Amber Fults

FREE Live Stream featuring Amber Fults Wednesday (4/22) @ 8pm ET.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/162598345035566/

Meet Amber Fults:

Blowing across the surface of the Tennessee River is the hint of an acoustic guitar and a voice -- a voice that possesses both an inherent strength and vulnerability. Slowly, other noises become drawn into its gravity: bits of sparse piano, some orchestral flourishes and the odd crackle of an electric guitar. At the center of this growing roar is Chattanooga musician Amber Fults, who delivers euphoric self-expression from within the intersection of the singer-songwriter and pop-rock aesthetics. Her music, however, isn’t merely the sum of these particular genres – her musical roots branch out in countless directions, drawing upon a wealth of inspiration and experience to fashion this persuasive and occasionally aching sound.