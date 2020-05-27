Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only - Courtney Holder

FREE Live Stream: Locals Only ft. Courtney Holder (guitar & vocals for Hive Theory).
Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/965773023841674/
Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:
Venmo - @courtney-holder-4
Paypal - Paypal.Me/CourtneyHolder505
Meet Courtney Holder:
• Follow on Instagram - @courtneyholdermusic
Chattanooga artist Courtney Holder is a singer/songwriter with a unique style. Her songs are her stories, and her inspiration is pulled from a diverse range of writers from Ryan Adams to Little Dragon. "My goal is start a fire in your hearts amongst all of todays numbness and detachment, and keep your free-thinking spirit alive" says Holder.