Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only - Courtney Holder

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Locals Only ft. Courtney Holder (guitar & vocals for Hive Theory).

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/965773023841674/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Venmo - @courtney-holder-4

Paypal - Paypal.Me/CourtneyHolder505

Meet Courtney Holder:

• Follow on Instagram - @courtneyholdermusic

Chattanooga artist Courtney Holder is a singer/songwriter with a unique style. Her songs are her stories, and her inspiration is pulled from a diverse range of writers from Ryan Adams to Little Dragon. "My goal is start a fire in your hearts amongst all of todays numbness and detachment, and keep your free-thinking spirit alive" says Holder.

Concerts & Live Music
