Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only - Katrina Barclay

Katrina Barclay’s voice is known to captivate an audience. Josh Pickard of NOOGAtoday writes, "...it's the absolute sense of earnestness and plainspoken emotion that comes through, giving each song a ragged but sympathetic appearance." Guitar riffs influenced by alternative rock and blues lend an edge that cuts gently into preconceptions. Although Katrina was raised on gospel bluegrass in Bryant, AL her music comes from a resounding need to be vulnerable through writing songs about life and its beauty and struggles. A decade of performing and recording brought her to the stage of The Bluebird Café in Nashville, TN in 2019 upon winning a statewide songwriting competition in Chattanooga. She is a director on the board of the Chattanooga Songwriters Association. Katrina’s debut LP “Element” was recorded and produced by Rome’s Austen Earp and released in 2016.