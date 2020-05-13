Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only - Kindora

FREE Live Stream: Locals Only ft. Kindora Wednesday (5/13) @ 8pm EST.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/836114963561513/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Paypal: $4kinkin

Meet Kindora:

Kindora has always been something of a musical chameleon, adapting and reinterpreting her influences to suit whatever mood or creative space in which she might find herself. Whether she was exploring some euphoric pop landscape or something more closely resembling a neon-streaked dance floor, her instincts have led her to some truly memorable places. Incorporating left-of-center dance pop movements and R&B-lit melodies, her work has always been complicated and utterly compelling. But her fans have come to expect this about her, this tendency toward pop obfuscation, and are inclined to see where she leads them