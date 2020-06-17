Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only-The Smoky Nights

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Locals Only ft. The Smoky Nights 

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/582293712424031/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Venmo - venmo.com/thesmokynights

PayPal - paypal.me/thesmokynights

Meet The Smoky Nights | www.thesmokynights.com

• Listen here: open.spotify.com/artist/4z1WfzN59pZ2MXFdKt6IEv?si=2aLCKpyWSL2H_HgeYCijWg

• Watch here: www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWqp2nlJOivjtEVR8uDB0A

• Follow on Instagram & Twitter: @thesmokynights

"Vibrant, soulful, and energetic music from the heart of Tennessee.” Singer/songwriters Lily and Anthony Nguyen are the leading members of local Tennessee pop band, The Smoky Nights. Although the husband-wife duo are originally from Wisconsin, The Smoky Nights formed in Cookeville, TN in late 2015. They began as a cover band playing shows at local bars and events, and slowly developed their original style - a fresh and interesting blend of soul, pop, folk, and R&B music that combines guitar, mandolin, & violin with catchy harmonies and hooks.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
