Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only-The Smoky Nights

"Vibrant, soulful, and energetic music from the heart of Tennessee.” Singer/songwriters Lily and Anthony Nguyen are the leading members of local Tennessee pop band, The Smoky Nights. Although the husband-wife duo are originally from Wisconsin, The Smoky Nights formed in Cookeville, TN in late 2015. They began as a cover band playing shows at local bars and events, and slowly developed their original style - a fresh and interesting blend of soul, pop, folk, and R&B music that combines guitar, mandolin, & violin with catchy harmonies and hooks.