Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only - TJ Greever

Born and raised in Chattanooga, TN singer/song writer and performer T.J. Greever cut his teeth on the vast landscape of Appalachia. Born out of bluegrass, Run DMC, MTV, a love for punk rock, Mr. T’s chains, and the wings of rock-n-roll. He aimed to push all those sounds of his parents record collection and the experiences in his life into a cohesive noise. In high school he formed and fronted Up With the Joneses who released several studio and live albums (from 1998-2010)

Toured with and opened for many national acts: Blue Oyster Cult, Mastodon, Violent Femmes, Blind Melon, Kings X, Drivin & Cryin, The Woggles, The Whigs, P-Groove, Southern Culture on the Skids, Drive By Truckers, David Grey, and Will Hoge. UWTJ cultivated their sound and shared the stage on their way up with acts Cage the Elephant, Jason Isbell, Moon Taxi, J-Roddy Walston, and The Features. These experiences shaped TJ’s song writing. Mixed and compressed with his own near fatal car wreck in 2004 and the fatal accident of UWTJ bassist Joe Grubbs in 2005, there has been a twinge of dark appreciation for the struggles and triumphs in life.

From the ashes of UWTJ Greever formed Glowing Bordis a power rock trio with former UWTJ bassist Dan Pinson and native Chattanoogan Jonathan Susman on drums who had recently moved back from Nashville. They landed some spots with Wild Feathers, The Stone Foxes, Hank & Cupcakes, American Bang,and Fantastic Negrito when they came to town. Greever, Pinson, and Susman were also the the brain children of cover collaboration super group The Communicators(which Greever and Susman are still performing in) who’s first show drew 1,100 people to Track 29 on Halloween 2011 with acts The Nim Nims and local DJ act Tone Harm.

Since then Greever has performed under Leftover Stamos, TJG & 423’s, Soggy Daisies, Profits of Doom, and his kid friendly act Party Truck. TJ’s ability to connect with the audience and give them a genuine and witty experience has been his strong point. The songs are raw and entertaining and never ride the same avenue for long. Greever’s songs are his influences and life experiences put into words with notes to welcome them into the listeners space.