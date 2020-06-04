Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Annie Huddleston

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ Annie Huddleston of AEG Presents 

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/282759766189008/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar

MusiCares COVID-19 Fund: www.grammy.com/musicares/donations?utm_source=Spotify&utm_medium=partner&utm_campaign=Spotifycovid19

About Annie:

Annie has worked since 2019 for AEG, focusing on production for their Nashville shows. She grew up in the Boston area and attended college in Chicago before moving to Nashville. Since she began her career, she has worked in ticketing, booking, venue management and production for a range of venues and concerts in Nashville. Annie is a member of the Women in Music Business Association (WMBA) and enjoys boxing and outdoor activities in her spare time with her fiancé and Doberman.

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
