Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham

to Google Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham - 2020-04-30 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham - 2020-04-30 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham - 2020-04-30 11:00:00 iCalendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham - 2020-04-30 11:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham

FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ Chuck Dillingham Thursday (4/30) @ 11am EST.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/164652281514903/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

• MusiCares - www.grammy.com/musicares/get-help/musicares-coronavirus-relief-fund

Meet Chuck Dillingham | www.elationlighting.com

  • Began his journey into all things tech at the age of 8 in church at Two Rivers Baptist Church
  • Primarily started out with a theatrical lighting focus
  • Former Lighting Technician and stagehand at Opryland
  • Spent 8 years on the high seas as a Head Sound & Light technician for Royal Caribbean
  • Ran the lighting department of TMG for about 9 years
  • Toured with Little River Band
  • Worked in all areas of lighting over a 30+ year career: Theatre, TV, Film, Corporate, Musicals, Trade Shows, Concert Touring, Festivals, Theme Parks, Cruise ships
  • Since 4/20/15, he has served as the Product Specialist for Freed Sales who represents Elation Lighting and ADJ all across the southeast US.
  • Major Disney Nerd
  • Cocktail Wonk & Tiki Enthusiast
  • Amateur Gardener
  • Passionate about cooking

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham - 2020-04-30 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham - 2020-04-30 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham - 2020-04-30 11:00:00 iCalendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham - 2020-04-30 11:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

April 29, 2020

Thursday

April 30, 2020

Friday

May 1, 2020

Saturday

May 2, 2020

Sunday

May 3, 2020

Monday

May 4, 2020

Tuesday

May 5, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse