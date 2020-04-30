Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Chuck Dillingham
FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ Chuck Dillingham Thursday (4/30) @ 11am EST.
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/164652281514903/
Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:
• MusiCares - www.grammy.com/musicares/get-help/musicares-coronavirus-relief-fund
Meet Chuck Dillingham | www.elationlighting.com
- Began his journey into all things tech at the age of 8 in church at Two Rivers Baptist Church
- Primarily started out with a theatrical lighting focus
- Former Lighting Technician and stagehand at Opryland
- Spent 8 years on the high seas as a Head Sound & Light technician for Royal Caribbean
- Ran the lighting department of TMG for about 9 years
- Toured with Little River Band
- Worked in all areas of lighting over a 30+ year career: Theatre, TV, Film, Corporate, Musicals, Trade Shows, Concert Touring, Festivals, Theme Parks, Cruise ships
- Since 4/20/15, he has served as the Product Specialist for Freed Sales who represents Elation Lighting and ADJ all across the southeast US.
- Major Disney Nerd
- Cocktail Wonk & Tiki Enthusiast
- Amateur Gardener
- Passionate about cooking