Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - "Father" John Meyers

FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ "Father" John Meyers Thursday (4/23) @ 11am ET.

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

•Venmo - @John-Meyers-37

•PayPal - paypal.me/jmeyersjr90

•MusiCares - www.grammy.com/musicares/get-help/musicares-coronavirus-relief-fund

•Crew Nation Global Relief Fund For Live Music Crews - www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation/

Meet "Father" John Meyers:

John Meyers grew up playing drums and percussion in his hometown of New Orleans, and moved to Murfreesboro, TN to study studio recording at Middle Tennessee State University. He graduated in 2012 and began working under veteran audio engineer James Wakefield at The Mitchell Group (TMG) in Nashville as an audio engineer, stage builder, and monitor engineer at Marathon Music Works. During his tenure with TMG, John crossed paths with the pop-group Twenty One Pilots, who would go on to hire him as a backline technician and playback engineer. In the past five years, he has been Josh Dun's instrument technician, working on late night shows, in sold-out arenas, and on headlining festival stages all over the world.

