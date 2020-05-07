Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Jeremy Dixon

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ Jeremy Dixon, owner of Digital Sound Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.)

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2895786400505635/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar: www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/support-during-covid

Meet Jeremy Dixon | www.dsskc.org

Follow on Instagram: @dss_productions

DSS, INC. is a full service event production company, providing support, equipment and production staff for live events.

Career Start:

  • Worked in TV through High school and in College-Ran audio on the 5,6,10PM news casts for the local ABC affiliate in KC.
  • Continued into Video Engineering and switching in College
  • Played football at KU as a walk on
  • After graduation worked at DSS full-time

DSS Beginnings

  • DSS Started out as a family owned DJ business in the 90’s
  • Went from a hobby weekend business to a DJ and Event PA company in 1998
  • 2003 I bought the company from my dad. Focused on live music and Audio engineering.

Company Overview

  • Based In Kansas City but work nationally- 45 Full time employees, specializing in production, sound, lights, Video, and LED
  • Touring Clients: The Misfits, Sevendust, B.B. King, American Authors, 311, Bright Eyes,Tech9ne, Deftones
  • Notable Events: Woodstock 1999, Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, Kentucky Derby, Breeders Cup. Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, Royals World Series Parade, The Maxim Party at Augusta
  • Music Festivals: Kaaboo, Rock On the Range, Rocklahoma, Rockfest, Carolina Rebellion, Psychofest Las Vegas, Dia De Los Deftones, Pointe Fest-STL
  • Claim to Fame- Back Drop Tech On Weezer, Police Beacon Tech on LL. Cool J @ Amersterjam

Hobbies

  • Grilling out and BBQ
  • Ride Motorcycles
  • Make Forts with my girls
  • Create Production designs
  • Going to shows and Sporting events

