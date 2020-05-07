Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Jeremy Dixon

FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ Jeremy Dixon, owner of Digital Sound Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.)

DSS, INC. is a full service event production company, providing support, equipment and production staff for live events.

Career Start:

Worked in TV through High school and in College-Ran audio on the 5,6,10PM news casts for the local ABC affiliate in KC.

Continued into Video Engineering and switching in College

Played football at KU as a walk on

After graduation worked at DSS full-time

DSS Beginnings

DSS Started out as a family owned DJ business in the 90’s

Went from a hobby weekend business to a DJ and Event PA company in 1998

2003 I bought the company from my dad. Focused on live music and Audio engineering.

Company Overview

Based In Kansas City but work nationally- 45 Full time employees, specializing in production, sound, lights, Video, and LED

Touring Clients: The Misfits, Sevendust, B.B. King, American Authors, 311, Bright Eyes,Tech9ne, Deftones

Notable Events: Woodstock 1999, Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, Kentucky Derby, Breeders Cup. Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, Royals World Series Parade, The Maxim Party at Augusta

Music Festivals: Kaaboo, Rock On the Range, Rocklahoma, Rockfest, Carolina Rebellion, Psychofest Las Vegas, Dia De Los Deftones, Pointe Fest-STL

Claim to Fame- Back Drop Tech On Weezer, Police Beacon Tech on LL. Cool J @ Amersterjam

