Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Tyree Duncan

FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ Tyree Duncan (DJ Blu Majik)

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar

Venmo - @Tyree-Duncan

PayPal - PayPal.Me/TyreeDuncan

About Tyree - DJ Blu Majik:

• Follow on Instagram: @djblumajik

• Listen: soundcloud.com/blumajik

"I'm a Nashville based Lighting Director and Lighting Tech. I began my career in 2006 as a sales associate, specializing in dj and lighting sales. I started transitioning to touring and working live events 2007. Over the years I've worked various events for several companies. Since February of 2018, I've been touring LD with Black Violin.

I've worked as House LD for MMW, Oz arts, William Morris Entertainment, and The Franklin Theater. I've toured with Stephen Cochran, Lil Yachty, Chris Janson, and Black Violin. Festival LD Forecastle Boom Stage 2019 and Rock USA Main stage 2019, LD for Blanco Brown 2019 CMA. Lighting Tech for Boeing 100 year celebration 2016, Bass Center XI 2019. As LD for Black Violin, worked the Apollo theater and the 92nd Oscar's Governors Ball 2020"

Info

