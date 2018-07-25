Live Trivia at The Tap House

The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for free live trivia every Wednesday night at 7:30 PM. The top 3 teams win Tap House gift cards! You can have as many people on your team as you want, so bring your friends and family to enjoy a beer while you test your knowledge.

The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
