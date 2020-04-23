Live with Nicholas Melillo of Foundation Cigar Company

Join the Scenic City Cigar Club on ZOOM (video conference call) for a moderated conversation with agricultural polymath and tobacco golden child, Nicholas Melillo, Founder of Foundation Cigar Company.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/829279437567651/

Nick is responsible for cigars gracing the pages and pixels of Cigar Aficionado, Cigar Noise, Leaf Enthusiast and Halfwheel, among others. You have probably already enjoyed the Highclere Castle, The Wise Man, El Gueguense, Charter Oak and The Tabernacle. We love them all.

We are also offering The Tabernacle for $10 for everyone who would like one to enjoy during the event.

As always, surprises are in store.