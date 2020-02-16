Bea Troxel + Betsy Phillips

"Nashville, Tenn., native Bea Troxel’s “The Way That It Feels” is a tender little universe of an album; delicate without being saccharine, lovely without losing its element of surprise. “Talc,” for one, is enough to permanently restore faith in the power of an arresting, dead simple bridge. Just when the song’s sweeping guitar arpeggios and pillowy harmonies have your ear under their spell, Troxel takes a hard left, blurting out the question the song’s narrator has been meticulously avoiding: “Love, do you have use for me?” She will be performing songs from this album as well as new songs written in the last year.

Doors at 6, music will start around 7.

Limited seating...online tickets available.

$5 presale tickets! ($8 at the door).

BYOB | must be 21 to drink