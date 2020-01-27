Doors at 8 | Music at 9

Frank Hurricane is a spiritual blues and folk musician and storyteller from the Holy South and the North. He has been traveling and performing, gathering tales and gangstrizing for close to a decade at this point, touring across the world and has hiked thousands of miles of psychedelic trails in the mountains. His sets consist of songs and stories. And every one is very different. Expect to have your mind blown.

“The positivity that spins throughout Life is Spiritual oozes an off-kilter charm . Honestly, some of the most open-hearted songwriting I’ve heard in a long time.” - NPR Music

“So where, exactly, are we going with this? It’s a question you can’t shake from your mind when you first listen to Frank Hurricane’s hazy Appalachian folk album Life is Spiritual. As you attempt to decipher his off-kilter musings, it eventually becomes clear – you just have to let go. This isn’t a maddening situation, but rather freeing, actually, as you ride shotgun with Hurricane through his whimsical psychedelic trip. And at times, that can get pretty strange man.” -Washington Post

“Frank’s a seer and a singer, a poet laureate of the rusted underbelly of America, rust I often found myself scratched on growing up. He finds transcendence in the asphalt of Tennessee’s most scorched country – giving a reverent Americana profundity to PCP warnings, haunted devil towns, pimpin’, Shrympin (sic), and yeah lonely Juggalos at the local Burger King.” -Raven Sings the Blues

Chattanooga guitarist, Landis Zehrung, will open for Frank.