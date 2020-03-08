Jubal

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

JUBAL: (JOO'-BAL) A JACK RUSSELL TERRIER, A WESTERN FILM, A ONE HITTER IN FLORIDA, A SON OF LAMECH, AND A BAND.

Doors at 6:30, Music starts at 7

$7 Early Bird Tickets | $10 at the Door

