Parker Gispert (of the Whigs) + TJ Greever

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Parker Gispert was still in college when he helped form the Whigs in the early 2000's. But after five critically-acclaimed albums, hundreds of tour dates all over the world with the likes of Kings of Leon, Drive-By Truckers, the Black Keys and many others, and television appearances everywhere from the Late Show with David Letterman to Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the Athens, Georgia-bred rockers decided to pull back on activity in 2017. Which left Gispert, who had spent the majority of his adult life either in the studio or on the road with the band, at a crossroads.

Doors at 8, Music will start around 8:30.

Limited seating, tickets available online.

$7 Early Bird Tickets | $10 at The Door

