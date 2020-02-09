Sam Moss is a musician living in Boston. His discography ranges from early recordings of instrumental folk guitar to more recent lyrically centered efforts, including 2018’s Neon, which has been acclaimed by NPR and The Boston Globe. Since 2014 he has been regularly on tour, performing in all manner of venues: pubs, galleries, abandoned silos, living rooms, and the Newport Folk Festival. Moss is a recipient of fellowships from the MacDowell Colony and Marble House Project.

Doors at 7, Music will start around 7:30.

Limited seating, tickets available online.

$7 Early Bird Tickets | $10 at The Door