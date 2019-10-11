Live2Lead Chattanooga 2019

Live2Lead Chattanooga is a full day leader development experience designed to equip you and your team with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways. You’ll breathe new life into your leadership during this information-packed event. Learn from world-class leadership experts and return to your office ready to implement your new action plan with renewed passion and commitment. Live2Lead is designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate you and your team. In addition, this is your opportunity to expand your business network by connecting with other Influencers in the community that will build your business network with relationships that produce tangible results.