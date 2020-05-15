LIVESTREAM QUEENS 2.0

Since the first one was such a party, let’s give you all some hyper realistic virtual reality once again! We miss our Palace family so much!

Come hang out with your cast and special guest QOTP family member, Meetya Makuh!

We’ll be streaming here on Facebook live on our Queens of The Palace page, and through YouTube live on the Palace Theater’s page! Showtime 9pm! Grab your popcorns and booze, because it’s going to be a livestream ball!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/3072887169444757/

Starring