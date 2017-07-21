Liz Moriondo opens up her mouth to sing, and out comes a blend of Shania Twain’s breathy perfection and Bonnie Raitt’s sensual, bluesy grit. If you listen closely enough, you can still hear the Ozark Mountains of her native Missouri where she first started singing in front of audiences at the age of 3. As all of us know, it takes guts to make the big move to Nashville. But after 2 years of intense college basketball and poli-sci debates, at Drury University in Springfield, MO, Liz knows how to face down a challenge. She has opened for numerous artists including Lee Brice, Thompson Square, and Sara Evans, and has played side stages for Tim McGraw, Train, One Republic, Big & Rich, and many more. Just recently Liz was sought out by A-list producer David Huff to work on her newest project with the top players and engineers in Nashville.

Seating for the show begins at 8, Show at 9, No cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations

We don’t want y’all to miss out on the music, so when booking your online reservation for a show, please be sure to select the correct date for the show you are wanting to attend. The default setting is to automatically select today’s date. Thanks for spending your evening with us!