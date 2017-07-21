Liz Moriondo

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Liz Moriondo opens up her mouth to sing, and out comes a blend of Shania Twain’s breathy perfection and Bonnie Raitt’s sensual, bluesy grit. If you listen closely enough, you can still hear the Ozark Mountains of her native Missouri where she first started singing in front of audiences at the age of 3. As all of us know, it takes guts to make the big move to Nashville. But after 2 years of intense college basketball and poli-sci debates, at Drury University in Springfield, MO, Liz knows how to face down a challenge. She has opened for numerous artists including Lee Brice, Thompson Square, and Sara Evans, and has played side stages for Tim McGraw, Train, One Republic, Big & Rich, and many more. Just recently Liz was sought out by A-list producer David Huff to work on her newest project with the top players and engineers in Nashville.

