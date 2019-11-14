Liz Ogbu – Designing with Intention

Chattanooga Design Studio is pleased to announce our final 2019 installment of CIVIQ: A Speaker Series Honoring Robert Taylor. CIVIQ is a free quarterly speaker series that showcases visionary practitioners in other cities to connect the Chattanooga community with national and international trends in urban design. Liz Ogbu will present Designing with Intention: How we might make spatial justice a reality, at The Camp House this Thursday, November 14th. Doors open at 5:00pm for light refreshments and networking, followed by the presentation at 5:30pm and concluding Q&A conversation.

A designer, urbanist, and social innovator, Liz is an expert on social and spatial innovation in challenged urban environments globally. From designing shelters for immigrant day laborers in the U.S. to a water and health social enterprise for low-income Kenyans, Liz has a long history of working with communities in need to leverage the power of design to catalyze sustained social impact. Her projects have been featured in museum exhibitions and has been profiled in publications globally. Her honors include IDEO.org Global Fellow, Aspen Ideas Scholar, and one of Public Interest Design’s Top 100. She earned architecture degrees from Wellesley College and Harvard University

Liz’s presentation will delve into the idea that concepts like equity have become part of mainstream conversations of what it means to create more inclusive towns and cities is something that we should celebrate. But as we see increasing economic inequality, rising social and political tensions, and growing areas of exclusion, it's becoming clear that catalyzing more just towns and cities requires more. This talk will explore what it means to think of design in this context and how increasing our relevance and delivering more impact means that we need to move beyond basic notions of equity to the more critical framing of justice.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. For tickets visit Eventbrite.com or Chattanooga Design Studio’s Facebook Events page.