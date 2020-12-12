Local Artist Writer & Musician Paulina Fae Book-Signing

to

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Local Artist Writer & Musician Paulina Fae Book-Signing 

Calling All Paulina Fae Fans...Paulina will be on-site at Area 61 Gallery, Saturday, December 12th from 1:30-4 pm debuting and signing her new book – “The Secret Language of Trees”.

"The Secret Language of Trees" is a book of illustrated lyrical stories accompanied by its own original soundtrack all created by Paulina. Through visuals and song, it's an introspective experience told from the perspective of trees, their elementals, and their animal companions.

Paulina’s stories in this first graphic novella are inspired by the beliefs that “Trees are gateways between dimensions, bringers of knowledge, and workers of magic. In a network of sound and vibration, they communicate in a language heard and felt within. They're generous with their energy and hold powerfully healing properties”. Her messages shared through this latest project “are intended to activate joy and enhance creativity, helping us grow into the most vibrant versions of ourselves.”

Paulina (Cassidy), known in the art and music realms as Paulina Fae and Polly Fae respectively, creates magical creatures born of intuition and imagination. Her designs are a glimpse into realities that seem far away, yet are closer than they may seem. Her works have been collected worldwide for over 30 years. Her audio catalogue includes five full-CD releases through Projekt Records and four self-released CDs. She was born in Canada, but has called Chattanooga, TN her home since 2007.

Mask-up and drop into Area 61 Gallery this weekend to meet Paulina and have your book signed by the artist. Area 61 is located beneath the black awning to the left of the historic Tivoli Theatre at 721 Broad Street in The Maclellan building. If you are unable to attend, you can also purchase the book via her website – PaulinaFae.com/trees.

Info

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Local Artist Writer & Musician Paulina Fae Book-Signing - 2020-12-12 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Local Artist Writer & Musician Paulina Fae Book-Signing - 2020-12-12 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Local Artist Writer & Musician Paulina Fae Book-Signing - 2020-12-12 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Local Artist Writer & Musician Paulina Fae Book-Signing - 2020-12-12 13:30:00 ical

Tags

newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 10, 2020

Friday

December 11, 2020

Saturday

December 12, 2020

Sunday

December 13, 2020

Monday

December 14, 2020

Tuesday

December 15, 2020

Wednesday

December 16, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours