Local Artist Writer & Musician Paulina Fae Book-Signing

Calling All Paulina Fae Fans...Paulina will be on-site at Area 61 Gallery, Saturday, December 12th from 1:30-4 pm debuting and signing her new book – “The Secret Language of Trees”.

"The Secret Language of Trees" is a book of illustrated lyrical stories accompanied by its own original soundtrack all created by Paulina. Through visuals and song, it's an introspective experience told from the perspective of trees, their elementals, and their animal companions.

Paulina’s stories in this first graphic novella are inspired by the beliefs that “Trees are gateways between dimensions, bringers of knowledge, and workers of magic. In a network of sound and vibration, they communicate in a language heard and felt within. They're generous with their energy and hold powerfully healing properties”. Her messages shared through this latest project “are intended to activate joy and enhance creativity, helping us grow into the most vibrant versions of ourselves.”

Paulina (Cassidy), known in the art and music realms as Paulina Fae and Polly Fae respectively, creates magical creatures born of intuition and imagination. Her designs are a glimpse into realities that seem far away, yet are closer than they may seem. Her works have been collected worldwide for over 30 years. Her audio catalogue includes five full-CD releases through Projekt Records and four self-released CDs. She was born in Canada, but has called Chattanooga, TN her home since 2007.

Mask-up and drop into Area 61 Gallery this weekend to meet Paulina and have your book signed by the artist. Area 61 is located beneath the black awning to the left of the historic Tivoli Theatre at 721 Broad Street in The Maclellan building. If you are unable to attend, you can also purchase the book via her website – PaulinaFae.com/trees.