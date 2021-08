Local Catch Open Mic

Some of the region's best talent working on their acts. Maybe a comedy virgin, or two!

Chattanooga's Longest Running Open Mic Show.

Regional and local talent performing in a showcase format. You never know who will show up to perform.

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

To sign up, please visit https://www.Comedy423.eventbrite.com

Questions? E-mail the host at bmartin.sscc@gmail.com