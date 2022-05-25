Locally Grown Blooms Vase Arrangement

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Presented by The Chattery:

Create a stunning vase arrangement while working with locally grown and in-season blooms with Katy Billings, floral designer and owner of BloomHeart Flower Co. We are proud to support one of our favorite farmers.

Please note: Masks are optional. All supplies included. Each participant will walk away with a beautiful arrangement and a vase to keep!

Ticket sales close May 24 at 12 p.m.

About the teacher:

Katy Billings started BloomHeart Flower Co. in 2019 out of her love for flowers. A marketer by trade, Katy was eager to use her creativity differently than before. Entering her third year of operation, Katy enjoys seeing seeing how a single flower can brighten someone’s day. BloomHeart is an online-only florist offering personal, subscription and small event floral to Chattanooga and surrounding areas. BloomHeart is the first florist to offer the Bloom from the Heart Program. A recipient of a BloomHeart order receives an extra bloom to give away to someone else. It's a fun way to spread joy through flowers. Katy currently creates out of her studio in St Elmo. Katy lives in St. Elmo with her husband and three fur babies, chocolate lab, Roux, and two cats, Jax and Grace.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Home & Garden
4235212643
