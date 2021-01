Locals Market

Just because the holidays are over, doesn't mean we can't continue to support local and show our people how much we love them. Join us for a Locals Market in our taproom!

Swing by and snag your loved one something for Valentine's Day or treat yourself to something fun. Come grab a beer and browse handmade offerings, local products, and treats!

This event is family-friendly.

Masks are required.

Come sip, shop & support local!