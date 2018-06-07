Locals Only Night

to Google Calendar - Locals Only Night - 2018-06-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Locals Only Night - 2018-06-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Locals Only Night - 2018-06-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Locals Only Night - 2018-06-07 18:00:00

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Our next Locals Only Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, and will feature fresh local strawberries on the heels of the Strawberry Festival! We'll have a delicious chef-curated menu for $12.99 per person, plus an extended happy hour, special drinks featuring local ingredients and live music from Chattanooga native Michael McDade. Not a local? No worries! We treat everyone like a local at Puckett's, so come celebrate our great city with us!

Info
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Locals Only Night - 2018-06-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Locals Only Night - 2018-06-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Locals Only Night - 2018-06-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Locals Only Night - 2018-06-07 18:00:00
DI 15.22

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours