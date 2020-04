St. Baldricks is promoting virtual head shaving parties!!!

Our head brewer at Naked River Brewing Co. has decided to not only cut those big beautiful locks, but will be shaving his head completely, raising money to help childhood cancer and donating that big head of lettuce to Wigs for Kids!

Help support this great cause. If you would like to donate or shave your head please contact Naked River to get everything setup. Our company goal is to raise $5,000!

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/LocksandLagers2020