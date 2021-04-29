Lon Eldridge

Local blues artist Lon Eldridge will bring his unique blend of pre-war blues, ragtime and swing music to the outdoor stage at Barking Legs Theater on Thursday, April 29, from 7-9 p.m.

The concert is part of a monthly series by Chattanooga Song Circle. Masks will be required. Proceeds from the show will benefit local music by going to the artist and Barking Legs.

One reviewer noted of Eldridge: “Lon played the Blues as I haven't heard them since my last trip to Mississippi. He had a voice as pure as Sinatra, lyrics as sharp as a knife, and talent that pierced through time and space, creed and faith."

“This will be an intimate, listening room environment where the audience can truly appreciate Lon’s artistry,” said Song Circle founder Richard Daigle. “Lon’s popularity extends across the U.S. and into Europe so this is a great chance to see him in his and our own backyard.”

Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the gate and can be purchased at www.barkinglegs.org with a limited number of seats available.