London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar

Google Calendar - London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar - 2018-10-12 18:00:00

Chattanooga Whiskey Distillery 890 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

On Friday October 12th London Calling takes over Chattanooga Whiskey event space to bring you a PROHIBITION PARTY!

As the city eagerly awaits the opening of its first speakeasy – London Calling, we have decided to take our party on the road, to give you a taste of what we are all about but mostly to tease you. This will be the coolest bar in town and we want to give you a sneak peek.

Partnering with Chattanooga Whiskey to bring you this awesome event, we will be serving Chattanooga Whiskey Cocktails all night (cocktails will need to be purchased). A Chattanooga staple and a Chattanooga new kid combine.

With very special prohibition-style entertainment, grab your friends and come see what all the hype is about, we promise it will be fun.

There are NO tickets - this event is open to everyone OVER THE AGE OF 21.

British accents and Costumes are whole-heartedly encouraged. Drinking even more so.

Info
Chattanooga Whiskey Distillery 890 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Food & Drink
4236353737
Google Calendar - London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - London Calling x Chattanooga Whiskey. London Calling Pop-Up Bar - 2018-10-12 18:00:00
DI 15.38

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours