Long Group Ride & Cold Brews

Join the Stank City Ramblers for a fun bike ride from Ross’s Landing to Camp Jordan and back (18 miles one way; 36 miles total)! We’ll start off the ride with free cold brew, and riders are welcome to bring food and snacks. Plan for a picnic at Camp Jordan.

Please note: Helmets are required. The ride will be at a leisurely pace, and all bikes and people are welcome. The entire ride will be on the Riverwalk and South Chickamauga Greenway.

Length of time is approximate. Meet at Ross’s Landing at 9:30 a.m.; Ride begins at 10 a.m.

This event is in partnership with Trust for Public Land and The Chattery in celebration of the opening of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway.