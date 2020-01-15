Long-term Savings and Retirement

This class is all about starting to save and how to take some very simple steps in creating a plan and a habit in saving. We will discuss ways to simply get started, how to make saving easy, effortless and automatic, and how to jump start an emergency fund.

Emergency funds are extremely important; 67% of consumers do not have at least $400 saved for an emergency. We will discuss how having just $400 saved can keep you from entering into a vicious debt cycle and provide some very easy and wallet friendly ways to save.

This class is sponsored by Bank of America.

About the teacher:

Meghan Herston is the Financial Center Manager of the Chattanooga Main Office of Bank of America. For the past five years, Meghan has helped both business and consumer clients to achieve their goals through financial guidance. Bank of America wants to give its clients the power to achieve their goals by understanding their full financial picture and guiding clients down their path. As a manager of multiple different types of business, Meghan understands the pace, obstacles, and successes of small business owners and want to share with the local community small business owners the knowledge and guidance that Bank of America offers all of its clients.