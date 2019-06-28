Longmont Potion Castle: Documentary and Live Prank Phone Call

Called "America's Underground Prank-Call King" by Rolling Stone magazine, Longmont Potion Castle has been confounding people - including the likes of Eddie Money, Sidney Poitier, Kiefer Sutherland and Alex Trebek - for over 30 years. He is the only person who has elevated the prank phone call into an art form and has even been featured at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) PS1.

His provocative and sometimes infuriating improvised phone conversations lean toward surrealism and Dadaism, with absurd scenarios involving zebras, weight-lifting binges, peacock meat or truckloads of peat moss. Sometimes manipulating his voice and adding disorienting sound effects, his calls transcend mere comedy and enter the realm of the truly bizarre and unfamiliar.

The new documentary "Where in the Hell Is the Lavender House? The Story of Longmont Potion Castle" is several movies in one, delving into the mysterious, anonymous legend and also documenting the struggle of rookie filmmakers to tackle a shadowy and unconventional subject. Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute on "The Office"), who is featured in the documentary, has called Longmont Potion Castle "a surrealist, brilliant genius" and described his best as "sublime work of art, beyond a crank call."

In addition to a screening of the documentary, the evening will also feature a rare treat: an actual live call-in from Longmont Potion Castle himself, who will answer questions and perform prank phone calls.