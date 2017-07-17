Look & See Film Screening + Discussion with Chattanooga Author Brian L. Tucker

LOOK & SEE is an award-winning cinematic portrait of farmer and writer Wendell Berry. Through his eyes, we see both the changing landscapes of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture and the redemptive beauty in taking the unworn path. Following the screening event, there will be a Q&A about the importance of this film and its timeliness with Chattanooga author, Brian L. Tucker!

Advance tickets available here: https://www.tugg.com/events/look-and-see