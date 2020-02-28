Join the CCA Vocal Department in a black history concert featuring hits from your favorite artists such as Lionel Ritchie, Earth Wind and Fire, The Four Tops, and many more. The concert on February 28 will be held at Metro Tab Church, 2101 West Shepherd Rd, at 7:00 PM. Admission is $5 at the door.
Looking Back to Go Forward: A Black History Concert
Metro Tab Church 2101 West Shepherd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
