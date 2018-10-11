Lookout Comedy Festival

Google Calendar - Lookout Comedy Festival - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lookout Comedy Festival - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lookout Comedy Festival - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lookout Comedy Festival - 2018-10-11 19:30:00

First Draft Theater 1800 Rossville Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga's very first comedy festival! This year we have headliners Janet Williams (Chattanooga, TN), Jenn Snyder (Columbia, SC), and Stewart Huff (Knoxville, TN), as well as the cast of Improv Chattanooga and over 30 stand up comedians from across the southeast! The festival will include 10 unique shows over the course of four days at four different venues, plus an after party Saturday night at JJ's Bohemia featuring the musical talent of Superbody! For more information, check out our Instagram @lookoutcomedy or visit our website at lookoutcomedyfestival.com.

Info
First Draft Theater 1800 Rossville Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Comedy, Festivals & Fairs
615.337.4901
Google Calendar - Lookout Comedy Festival - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lookout Comedy Festival - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lookout Comedy Festival - 2018-10-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lookout Comedy Festival - 2018-10-11 19:30:00
DI 15.40

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Wednesday

October 10, 2018

Thursday

October 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours