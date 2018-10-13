Chattanooga's very first comedy festival! This year we have headliners Janet Williams (Chattanooga, TN), Jenn Snyder (Columbia, SC), and Stewart Huff (Knoxville, TN), as well as the cast of Improv Chattanooga and over 30 stand up comedians from across the southeast! The festival will include 10 unique shows over the course of four days at four different venues, plus an after party Saturday night at JJ's Bohemia featuring the musical talent of Superbody! For more information, check out our Instagram @lookoutcomedy or visit our website at lookoutcomedyfestival.com.
Lookout Comedy Festival
First Draft Theater 1800 Rossville Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
