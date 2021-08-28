Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Bike Tour

Incline Railway 3917 Saint Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Bike Tour

Meet your guide in Saint Elmo to ride the Incline Railway up the 72 percent railway grade to the top of Lookout Mountain. Perched on the sheer bluffs of Lookout Mountain the views down into the Chattanooga Valley are breathtaking. You and your guide will exit the station and get fitted for the bike adventure. You start with a skills session at the top of the mountain to practice all of the bike handling skills you will need to descend the mountain. We will ride 7 miles back down the mountain with almost no pedaling required on some great wide open double-track trails to finish back at the Incline Railway with a complementary Clumpies Ice Cream to cool you off from the ride.

Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4233908688
