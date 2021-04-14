Lookouts Food & Beverage Hiring Fair

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Lookouts Food & Beverage Hiring Fair

Want to join the most fun team in town? On Wednesday, April 14th, the Lookouts are hosting a hiring fair for our food & beverage department from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m at AT&T Field.

Available food service positions include cashier, food runner, and cooks. Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the team's application, link below, and bring it with them to our hiring fair. For more information about our hiring fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208. Face coverings required.

Application: https://atmilb.com/2toi4fN

