Lori Button will be on the patio for Taco Tuesday! Lori writes dreamy folk-pop music inspired by her travels and electric life experiences featuring themes of self-discovery, possibility, betrayal, redemption, hope and love.

Join us for great live music along with $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 1885 ‘ritas, $5 shrimp cocktail and $15 margarita pitchers.

*Music weather permitting.