Don’t Lose the Plot! Fiction Writing

In this two-hour class we will discuss the big picture plot beats that will help bring your short story or novel to life on the page. We will write with fun prompts, brainstorm about how to develop our fiction ideas, and leave class with a plot plan.

If you’ve struggled with feeling stuck about how to move your characters forward, or need some inspiration to keep writing, this class is for you! Beginning and experienced writers are welcome.

Please bring your own writing tools (notebook/pen, laptop, etc.).

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.

