Don’t Lose Your Sh*t in the Holidays

Yep. Aunt Norma IS going to bring up how you hit her car when you were 16.

Yep. Your mom WILL ignore your vegan side-dish request.

Yep. There WILL be pressure to spend more, workout less, and drink all the wine.

And yep. You can choose on purpose how you’re going to show up for it all.

Let’s have some fun! Show up for this workshop with your biggest eye roll and we’ll all laugh it up for a few before we dive in and get you feeling proactive, empowered, and ready to own it this holiday season!

Everyone who attends has a chance to win one free hour-long 1:1 coaching session to go deeper about what you learned during class ($160 value).

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/9/dont-lose-your-sht-in-the-holidays

About the teacher:

Kelly Summersett, a professional Life and Health Coach for over ten years, helps women manage their minds in very little time so they achieve everything that's important to them without over-thinking, stressing-out, and stalling-out. Her one-of-a-kind small group coaching class, MindBodySWEAT, up-levels women's lives in eight weeks by teaching them how to be present, manage their minds and develop healthier relationships with themselves and their bodies. Kelly has been publishing her blog, Motivation Monday, for ten years without losing motivation or missing a Monday yet. www.KellySummersett.com