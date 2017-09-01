Neil Simon family comedy “Lost in Yonkers” hits the Mars Theatre

Back Alley Productions is proud to present “Lost In Yonkers,” a family comedy from Neil Simon. Limited performances are set for Friday and Saturday evenings of Aug. 18, 19, Sept. 1, 2 at 8 p.m., with a special matinee on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchase online at www.BAPshows.com.

The performances will be held at the Mars Theatre, located at 117 N. Chattanooga Ave., LaFayette, GA. The show is directed by Ronald King with an ensemble of local community actors.

“This is the perfect show for families and adults alike,” King says. “After several dramatic shows, we’re excited to offer something for the local families in our area. This is fun for everyone and can be a great summer evening or afternoon for the whole gang to go to the theatre.”

“Yonkers” details the struggles of two teenaged brothers, Jay and Arty, growing up in 1942 New York. Their mother has just died following a lengthy illness, and their deadbeat father must take on a traveling sales job to pay for the medical bills. So the two boys are left with their stern, straight talking German grandmother Kurnitz, their harebrained Aunt Bella, and a uncle named Louie with ties to the mafia.

“This show is a classic by a wonderful playwright,” King said. “And this is one of my favorite shows of Neil Simon as the characters will give you something that we all, as a family, have experienced at some point in our lives. Jay and Arty find their lives are turned upside down when their father leaves them with their no nonsense grandmother, but the result is touching and funny all at the same time.”

At first for Jay and Arty think their new situation is a complete, neverending nightmare of strict rules and boredom. But soon, the family antics ensue and the boys grow up in the company of odd characters. Lessons are learned, family bonds closer, and the boys are forever changed - for the better.

“It’s a story that is often funny, but also shows us the importance of family,” King adds. “I'm truly grateful to have the opportunity to bring these characters to the stage. The cast and crew have all worked hard to bring this show to life. We can’t wait to show it to the public!”

General admission to the show is $15, while students and seniors are $12. For more information, visit www.BAPshows.com or call 706-483-6541.